Entertainment News Roundup: Dior's transient garden sets the mood for Paris Fashion Week

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sick Kylie Jenner pulls out of Paris fashion week

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Wednesday pulled out of Paris Fashion Week where she was due to launch a new cosmetics line with French luxury brand Balmain. Jenner, 22, said on Twitter that she was sick and unable to travel to Paris to launch the collection as planned on Friday with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Second man arrested in rapper Mac Miller overdose investigation

An Arizona man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges as part of an investigation into the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, police said on Wednesday, the second person apprehended in connection with the high profile case. Ryan Reavis, 36, was taken into custody earlier this week after police said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, a doctor's prescription pad, three guns and large amounts of ammunition at his home in Lake Havasu City on the Arizona-California state line.

'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind "Joker" to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film's portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. In a letter to Warner Bros, the families of some of the victims also urged the company to end any political contributions to candidates who take money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and to fund gun violence intervention programs.

Dior's transient garden sets the mood for Paris Fashion Week

Christian Dior presented a wardrobe fit for glamorous eco-warriors in Paris on Tuesday, as models showed off looks dotted in wildflowers on a catwalk lined with trees set to be replanted around the city. Dior, part of luxury group LVMH, is one of the first major French brands to kick off Paris Fashion Week, with the likes of Kering's Saint Laurent and independent Chanel also set to showcase looks for next spring and summer.

How Renee Zellweger fell in love with Judy Garland for 'Judy'

How do you play a Hollywood icon like Judy Garland? For Renee Zellweger, getting under her skin was like falling in love. Zellweger, 50, has won rave reviews for her heartbreaking portrait of Garland in "Judy," out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday, and awards pundits are already predicting a fourth Oscar nomination.

Resurrected Patou shows off chic, laid-back new look at Paris Fashion Week

French couture house Patou came back to life on Wednesday under the helm of LVMH, its new parent company, and designer Guillaume Henry, who gave a modern, chic twist to its historical designs at a Paris Fashion Week presentation. Patou's office, a typical Haussmannian apartment a stone's throw from Notre-Dame Cathedral, was turned into a showroom where clients and journalists got a glimpse of the brand's first fashion collection since it closed its doors in 1987.

Lanvin shows off capes and flowing looks in lush catwalk garden

Models at Lanvin's fashion show in Paris shrugged off the drizzle for a stroll through a dreamy museum garden on Wednesday, showing off long dresses, comic strip prints and adventurous capes. Guests, including French actress Isabelle Huppert, took shelter under see-through umbrellas on the outdoor catwalk, set among the bamboo and lush vegetation of the jungle-like garden at the Quai Branly, a museum focused on non-European cultures.

HBO Max needs AT&T's reach to compete in streaming wars, WarnerMedia exec says

The forthcoming HBO Max streaming service needs the reach of its parent company AT&T Inc to compete in the streaming video wars, a senior WarnerMedia executive said in an interview, as the company faces pressure from an activist investor to explain its media strategy. HBO Max, scheduled to be launched next year, will combine the network's acclaimed programming such as "Game of Thrones" with Warner Bros movies, classic TV shows including "Friends," and original programming. The goal is to compete with companies such as Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc for a broad audience.

As Congress moves toward impeachment, U.S. late-night hosts rib Trump - and Pelosi

From late-night television hosts to tabloid front pages, the congressional Democrats' impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Trump sparked a firestorm of jokes and quips. The inquiry announced Tuesday by Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi means that Trump could be the third president to face impeachment proceedings, after a whistleblower complaint accused him of seeking Ukraine's help to smear Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner dismisses rumours of split with boyfriend Travis Scott

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)