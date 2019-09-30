Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef expecting fourth child

Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef are set to become parents once again. The 47-year-old singer shared the news while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, DC over the weekend.

"My family's here. I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. "Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with grandma, but she's also the light of my life. I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families," Martin told the audience as he gave a shout-out to his family.

The "Livin' La Vida" hitmaker was honored with the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropic efforts. Martin and Yosef, 35, also share 11-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino and nine-month-old daughter Lucia.

