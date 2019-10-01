Criminal Minds Season 15 cast revealed, Reid’s mom’s comeback, Messer on time jump

Everyone knows Criminal Minds Season 15 will mark end to the long-running series. Fans are quite disappointed since they came to know about it. Here we will let you know what you can see in the imminent season.

CBS has not announced the premiere date of Criminal Minds Season 15. It seems fans will have to wait for a little more extra time than expected. However, the final season is said to be comprised of 10 episodes. Season 4 aired in September 2008 comprised of the maximum number of episodes, i.e., 26. The last season is going to be the least.

Criminal Minds Season 15 is going to have a long list of cast members. Some of them are Matthew Gray Gubler (as Dr Spencer Reid), A.J. Cook (as Jennifer Jareau), Paget Brewster (as Emily Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (as David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (as Penelope Garcia) to name a few. Fans are excited to learn that Jane Lynch will also reprise her role as Dr Spencer Reid's mother, Diana in the last season of the crime drama television series, as reported by Business Times China.

Diana was seen as Dr Spencer Reid's mother for the last time in Season 12. The last season is likely to give the family a closure. According to the series' executive producer, Erica Messer, apart from Jane Lynch, the last season will also bring back fans' some old favorite characters.

"I am very hopeful that we can honor all of those characters who have been beloved and with this team, with the audience for years," Erica Messer said.

On the other hand, the above-mentioned source revealed that the imminent season would start with a six-month time jump from Season 14's finale. More details on it are yet to be revealed. "We kick off the final 10 with a two-parter, basically. Whether they're aired at the same time or not is unclear, but it's a two-hour story. The emotional journey of our heroes [picks] up about six months after this finale has aired, and chasing the Chameleon," Erika Messer said.

Many series' enthusiasts want to see the returning of Shemar Moore in the final season who was seen playing the role of Derek Morgan between Season 1 and 11 and was present as a guest star in Season 12 and 13. After 2017, he was not seen in the series. He was seen in 253 episodes of Criminal Minds.

Criminal Minds Season 15 does not have an official premiere date. Many expect CBS to air the series' final season in anytime 2019. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.