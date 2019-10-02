Watch: Ranveer Singh's eccentric red outfit makes kid cry; video goes viral

Apart from his great acting skills, Ranveer Singh is also famous for his unusual style statements. Some love his style while he is also subjected to criticism for the same but something unusual happened recently when a kid started crying seeing Ranveer Singh in an eccentric red outfit.

The video of the incident, shared by a Bollywood and Fashion photography page called Viral Bhayani, has gone viral. In the video, Ranveer Singh dressed in a red outfit with "almost gods" written on it, is seen coming out of a place and posing for photographers waiting for him.

As Ranveer Singh was trying to reach his car, a kid, being held by a fan standing nearby, started crying after seeing the Bollywood actor.

Ranveer Singh is famous for his unique style statement and keeps making headlines with his bizarre outfits. The 34-year old actor has never shied away from experimenting with new things to upgrade his style, as evident by his posts on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram @moschino @carrera @franckmuller_geneve A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Starting from Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer Singh has risen to become one of the most popular actors of Bollywood and his huge fanbase keenly awaits for any project that he picks on. Ranveer is currently busy with a movie on cricketing legend Kapil Dev, the release dates of which are yet to be announced.