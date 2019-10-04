Ciara Bravo joins Tom Holland in Russo Brothers' 'Cherry'

Actor Ciara Bravo has joined the cast of Anthony and Joe Russo's next "Cherry" , featuring Tom Holland in the lead. According to Variety, the film, which is Russo Brothers' follow-up to blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", also features Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey.

The film is an adaptation of author Nico Walker's New York Times bestselling novel. The novel is a true-life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into an opioid addiction and began robbing banks.

Walker was caught and convicted in 2011 and is scheduled to be released in 2020. "We were drawn to ‘Cherry’ given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for ‘Winter Soldier’ here, we are excited to return home to our roots," said Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Hideaway Entertainment and AGBO Films are co-producing the project. Jessica Goldberg has adapted the critically-acclaimed novel along with Angela Otstot.

The film is currently under production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)