'The King's Man' a 'love letter' to movies I grew up to: Matthew Vaughn

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has described his upcoming directorial "The King's Man" as a "love letter" to cinema he grew up watching. The film, which features an ensemble cast of Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Honsou and Harris Dickinson, among others, is a prequel to Vaughn's "Kingman" series.

Speaking at a panel during the New York Comic Con , the director said, "I was watching a lot of the Oscar movies and thinking, I never want to watch any of these movies again." "I wanted to do a love letter to the movies I grew up to, and especially 'The Man Who Would Be King'... a wonderful example of adventure, but also heart and story," he added.

Vaughn then shared a trivia about the new movie. "We actually used the same lenses 'Lawrence of Arabia' was shot on. Which was good and bad, they kept falling out of focus and falling apart, but we didn’t have to colour grade it. We shot as much as possible in camera. I love CG, but I think there’s a little too much of it at the moment," he said.

Having already tried his hand at directing a prequel with "X-Men: First Class", Vaughn said he used this experience for "The King's Man". "I did a movie called 'X-Men: First Class', and what I learned from that film is that, when you’re using characters that are known, it’s hard to do plot twists.

"I wanted to do an origin movie that had hardly anything to do with 'Kingsmen', apart from there is a tailor shop... I think people who hates Kingsman might reluctantly like this one," he said. "The King's Man" will release worldwide in February 2020.

