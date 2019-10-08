Jeff Daniels to play former FBI Director James Comey in CBS Studios mini-series

Actor Jeff Daniels is set to star as former FBI Director James Comey in CBS Studios mini-series. The four-hour event mini-series is based on Comey's bestselling book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership".

According to Variety, Brendan Gleeson has been roped in to play President Donald Trump, while Michael Kelly will star as acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Jennifer Ehle will feature as Patrice Comey, James' wife.

Billy Ray has adapted the book and will be directing the as-yet-untitled series. The production is set to begin in November.

"Jeff is so perfect for this part. Great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas. We talked backstage after I saw him in 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes," Ray said of Daniels' casting. Comey was dismissed from his FBI position in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to his handling of the investigation into Hilary Clinton's emails.

The mini-series will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TTV Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)