Ranveer Singh jets off to Hyderabad for 'Sooryavanshi'

After celebrating the wrap-up party of his upcoming sports drama '83,' Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh jetted off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The actor, who played the role of Sangram Bhalerao in the cop drama 'Simmba, will be seen playing a cameo in 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar.

"Ranveer made sure that his 83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone's night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad," informs an eyewitness from the party. The 'Padmavat' actor will be in Hyderabad for a week until the schedule gets wrapped up.

"Ranveer will be in Hyderabad for about a week and wrap his commitments for Sooryavanshi, Rohit's new cop film in the brilliant cop universe that he is currently creating with Akshay Kumar As Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer as Simmba," the eyewitness concluded. (ANI)

