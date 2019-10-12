Reuters Odd News Summary

International Development News
Updated: 12-10-2019 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Supertyphoon Hagibis gives new wind to Philippine disco band

For a four-decade-old Philippine disco band, the namesake supertyphoon bearing down on Japan has brought a sudden rush of interest in its macho act. Known as the Philippines' "Village People", all-male band Hagibis has been going since 1979. While some members have changed over time, it has retained its act featuring tight black trousers, leather jackets, open shirts, shades, moustaches and suggestive dance moves.

