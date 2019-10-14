David Tennant, wife Georgia welcome fifth child together

Scottish actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia have announced the arrival of their fifth child together. The "Broadchurch" star and his wife, whom he has been married to since 2011, are already parents to 17-year-old Ty, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four.

Georgia shared the news of the latest addition to their family with a funny Instagram post referencing the 48-year-old actor's Amazon Prime series "Good Omens". She posted a picture of Tennant leaving the hospital with their newborn in a carrier alongside a similar image of his "Good Omens" co-star Michael Sheen with his daughter, who he welcomed last month.

"An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong?" she captioned the photograph. In "Good Omens", Tennant played a demon and Sheen played an angel who were tasked with saving the world after accidentally mixing the Antichrist up with another baby.

The couple has not revealed the gender of the baby.

