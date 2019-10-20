Entertainment News Summary: 'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map

DreamWorks' animated movie "Abominable" will not be released in Malaysia after its producers declined to meet a censor board requirement to cut a scene showing China's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, the movie distributor said on Sunday. The U-shaped line is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its territorial claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including areas claimed by other countries. A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write a hit song, dine with Ringo

When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. One entry read like this: "Got up, tidied the house, bought a Rolls Royce, had dinner, wrote 'Candle in the Wind,' had dinner with Ringo Starr," the musician said. "That was one day."

Also Read: Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)