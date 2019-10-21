Kind of different world: Robert Pattinson on 'The Batman' link with 'Joker'

Robert Pattinson says Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is a different animal from the recent released "Joker" . It was recently announced, "The Batman" will see Zoe Kravitz play Catwoman and Paul Dano will portray The Riddler, but Joaquin Phoenix's version of the Clown Price of Crime will not feature in the new film.

"It's kind of a different world," Pattinson, who is set to play the Dark Knight, told Yahoo Entertainment while speaking about Todd Phillips-directed film. The actor said he is yet to see "Joker" .

"I might watch it tonight. Joaquin is the best – he's awesome in everything," Pattinson added. The actor recently said Batman was not a hero, adding it was a "complicated character", whose morality was "a little bit off".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)