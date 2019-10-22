Amy Poehler, Jessica Goldberg working on thriller 'The Mother-in-Law' for NBC

Amy Poehler is set to executive produce thriller "The Mother-in-Law", with Jessica Goldberg attach to write. The drama has received a pilot order from NBC, reported Variety.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Sally Hepworth. The story revolves around a woman's complicated relationship with her husband's family that ends in death.

Goldberg will also serve as an executive producer. Poehler will executive produce via Paper Kite Productions along with Kate Arend.

