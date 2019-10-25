International Development News
Development News Edition

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 synopsis revealed, Hanson as show’s final big bad

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 synopsis revealed, Hanson as show’s final big bad
Many viewers may not know Madam Secretary Season 6 will mark end to the American political drama television series. Image Credit: Facebook / Madam Secretary

Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Till date, only four episodes titled 'Hail to the Chief', 'The Strike Zone' and 'Killer Robots' have been aired by the CBS.

Many viewers may not know Madam Secretary Season 6 will mark end to the American political drama television series. Having only ten episodes in its last season, it seems to be very challenging for the series to showcase everything. However, the first episode has already established the fact that the series can finish strong despite quite a less number.

Here's the synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 titled 'Valor' – Henry teams up with a Marine veteran to fight for legislation that helps Veterans Affairs provide better mental health care, but he encounters surprising resistance from Vice President Carlos Morejon; Sen. Hanson questions Daisy about her past.

Albeit the episode 1 titled 'Hail to the Chief' was a quite satisfying one, mainly on Elizabeth McCord (by Téa Leoni), the US President's part, the course also introduced the possible big bad of the final run. Earlier confirmed by Business Times China, the joining of Prison Break series' popular actor, Wentworth Miller in the final season will bring a twist in the series.

Wentworth Miller's character as Senator Mark Hanson is already introduced and fans are quite surprised to see his antagonistic attitude towards Elizabeth. He leads the congress investigation in poll fraud accusations on her campaign.

Elizabeth's personal assistant, Blake Moran (Erich Bergen) was already questioned by Senator Hanson about potential campaign finance violations in Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3. The viewers are still not cleared why Hanson will target Blake in the upcoming season.

The viewers may get to see in episode 4 that Hanson finally starts his 'ways' to raise questions in the current administration. According to Cartermatt, he may be the show's final big bad. On the other hand, according to the revealed synopsis of episode 4, Vice President Carlos Morejon (José Zúñiga) will 'resist' Henry's (Tim Daly) fight with legislation for the Marine veterans since they want a much better focus on their mental health.

Never miss the airing of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 titled 'Valor' on Sunday, October 27 on the CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Falcons' Ryan (ankle) practices, will be game-time decision

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced on Friday but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons 1-6 said Ryan will be listed as questionable ...

UPDATE 7-EU agrees Brexit extension but sets no date as UK squabbles over election

The European Union agreed on Friday to Londons request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britains divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnsons call for a snap election.There was full...

Nitish inspects Patna ghats prior to 'Chhath' festival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday took stock of the arrangements at several ghats along river Ganga for the four- day Chhath festival beginning October 31. Kumar inspected various Ganga ghats from ...

Swathi murder case: HC dismisses plea by father of accused to stall film release

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, Nungambakkam which is allegedly based on it. Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019