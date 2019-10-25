Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 synopsis revealed, Hanson as show’s final big bad

Madam Secretary Season 6 was premiered on October 6 after a hiatus of around 5.5 months. Till date, only four episodes titled 'Hail to the Chief', 'The Strike Zone' and 'Killer Robots' have been aired by the CBS.

Many viewers may not know Madam Secretary Season 6 will mark end to the American political drama television series. Having only ten episodes in its last season, it seems to be very challenging for the series to showcase everything. However, the first episode has already established the fact that the series can finish strong despite quite a less number.

Here's the synopsis of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 titled 'Valor' – Henry teams up with a Marine veteran to fight for legislation that helps Veterans Affairs provide better mental health care, but he encounters surprising resistance from Vice President Carlos Morejon; Sen. Hanson questions Daisy about her past.

Albeit the episode 1 titled 'Hail to the Chief' was a quite satisfying one, mainly on Elizabeth McCord (by Téa Leoni), the US President's part, the course also introduced the possible big bad of the final run. Earlier confirmed by Business Times China, the joining of Prison Break series' popular actor, Wentworth Miller in the final season will bring a twist in the series.

Wentworth Miller's character as Senator Mark Hanson is already introduced and fans are quite surprised to see his antagonistic attitude towards Elizabeth. He leads the congress investigation in poll fraud accusations on her campaign.

Elizabeth's personal assistant, Blake Moran (Erich Bergen) was already questioned by Senator Hanson about potential campaign finance violations in Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 3. The viewers are still not cleared why Hanson will target Blake in the upcoming season.

The viewers may get to see in episode 4 that Hanson finally starts his 'ways' to raise questions in the current administration. According to Cartermatt, he may be the show's final big bad. On the other hand, according to the revealed synopsis of episode 4, Vice President Carlos Morejon (José Zúñiga) will 'resist' Henry's (Tim Daly) fight with legislation for the Marine veterans since they want a much better focus on their mental health.

Never miss the airing of Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 4 titled 'Valor' on Sunday, October 27 on the CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.