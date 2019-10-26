International Development News
Story of 'Commando 3' as strong as action in the film: director Aditya Datt

The story of the third installment in "Commando" franchise is as strong as the action in the film, says director Aditya Datt. The first two films in the franchise, fronted by Vidyut Jammwal, were released in 2013 and 2017. Vidyut fought for love in the first movie, while in the second he was against corruption. "Commando 3" is about a mysterious man, who wants to incite war in India.

"My vision for 'Commando 3' was to keep the story narrative as strong, relevant and as driven as the action is in the film. With the third installment of 'Commando', I want people to take away a thrilling experience with a touch of human emotion," Aditya told PTI. In the trailer, Vidyut is seen in the role of Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is on a mission to nab Gulshan Devaiah, who plays an evil mastermind.

"You will not only find some crazy self-done stunts by Vidyut but also a human side in him performing his character Karanveer Singh Dogra. He does have a tough and a worthy antagonist pitted against him essayed by Gulshan Devaiah," the director added. Actors Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar play Vidyut's teammates and they will be seen trying their hands-on action.

Aditya said, "This time you will also see our female protagonists Adah and Angira doing great action apart from being an equally important part of the narrative." The film, produced by Vipul Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, is up for November 29 release.

