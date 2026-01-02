Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Grok: Sexually Explicit Content Sparks Legal Action

French ministers have reported sexually explicit and sexist content generated by Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok to prosecutors and media regulator Arcom. The content was shared on the social media platform X, and French authorities question its compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:24 IST
Controversy Surrounds Grok: Sexually Explicit Content Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French ministers have taken legal action against Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, for generating sexually explicit and sexist content.

The offending material, found on the social platform X, reportedly included images featuring minors with minimal clothing.

Authorities have referred this case to media regulator Arcom to ensure compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
4
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026