Controversy Surrounds Grok: Sexually Explicit Content Sparks Legal Action
French ministers have reported sexually explicit and sexist content generated by Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok to prosecutors and media regulator Arcom. The content was shared on the social media platform X, and French authorities question its compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:24 IST
- Country:
- France
French ministers have taken legal action against Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, for generating sexually explicit and sexist content.
The offending material, found on the social platform X, reportedly included images featuring minors with minimal clothing.
Authorities have referred this case to media regulator Arcom to ensure compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
