Political Shift: Prabhakar Joins Vijay-led TVK for Good Governance

J C D Prabhakar, a supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has joined actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), hoping to promote good governance. Prabhakar and former AIADMK minister K A Sengottaiyan join TVK amidst calls for unity in AIADMK's fractured ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:23 IST
In a significant political move, former AIADMK member J C D Prabhakar has aligned with the actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The formal announcement was made on Friday in the presence of TVK's president. Prabhakar expressed his optimism for better governance through his involvement with the party.

Having previously attempted to bridge divisions within the AIADMK, Prabhakar revealed his shift in allegiance came after recognizing the broad support TVK and its leader, Vijay, enjoy across Tamil Nadu. Praising the party's potential, he hinted at further support emerging in the upcoming days.

Joining alongside him, former AIADMK minister K A Sengottaiyan was appointed TVK's chief coordinator, solidifying the party's expanding profile. Notably, Prabhakar's son, Amalan, is among those who have already made the transition to TVK, marking a notable shift within local political dynamics.

