Stokes and McCullum Eye Greater Heights for England After Sydney Ashes

Ahead of the final Ashes Test in Sydney, England captain Ben Stokes expressed his unwavering support for coach Brendon McCullum. Despite a challenging series, Stokes remains optimistic about his partnership with McCullum, citing their shared commitment to elevating the team, even as they face scrutiny from ECB officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:22 IST
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As England prepares for the concluding Ashes Test in Sydney, the team's captain, Ben Stokes, has voiced solid confidence in his partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum. Stokes emphasized that no one could match McCullum in leading the team alongside him, aiming for 'bigger heights'. After securing a rare victory in Melbourne, snapping an 18-match winless run in Australia, England is eager for another win to conclude the series on a respectable 2-3 scoreline despite the ongoing wait for a series victory Down Under.

The recent defeat in Adelaide left England contemplating their future, their Ashes hopes dashed amid valiant efforts to chase down 435 runs. Both McCullum and team's managing director Rob Key desire to maintain their posts, yet their fate relies on ECB CEO Richard Gould and chair Richard Thompson, who are examining the factors behind England's missed opportunity. The absence of Australia's star bowlers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, seemed to provide England a golden chance at a series triumph, but missteps persisted despite their lineup's potential.

Stokes remains determined to lead England through their recovery post-Ashes, drawing on McCullum's expertise. Despite recent challenges, he insists they are well-positioned to advance the team. Since assuming their roles in 2022, the duo has overseen significant progress, with England winning 26 out of 43 Tests. Yet, challenges remain, as evidenced by minor victories over the past year. Stokes acknowledges the necessity for strategic adjustments ahead of England's next Test series in June while remaining confident in his collaboration with McCullum to propel the team forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

