Rami Malek's villain is nasty piece of work: Bond producer Barbara Broccoli

The 25th James Bond movie, "No Time to Die", will feature Rami Malek as the antagonist, and producer Barabara Broccoli has revealed that his villain is a "nasty piece of work". According to Empire magazine, Malek's character will be called Safin.

"We've thrown the book at (Bond) on this one. He is really the supervillain. He's the one that really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work," Broccoli told the publication. "No Time to Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British Spy.

The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006''s "Casino Royale", and went on to reprise his role in "Quantum of Solace (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), and "Spectre" (2015). "No Time To Die" also features Lea Seydoux reprising her "Spectre" role of psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann; Jeffrey Wright as CIA operative Felix Letter; Rory Kinnear, who portrays Tanner and Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny.

Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Ralph Fiennes is also returning as M. The film is slated to be released on April 8, 2020.

