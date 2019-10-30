International Development News
Development News Edition

As wildfire rages, LA's 'fire proof' Getty Museum sees no risk to art

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 04:00 IST
As wildfire rages, LA's 'fire proof' Getty Museum sees no risk to art
Image Credit:

When a fast-moving wildfire licked up to the fringes of the sprawling Getty Center complex on Tuesday, the staff of the Los Angeles museum betrayed no sign of panic, confident that its priceless art was safe and secure within its walls.

Mindful of Southern California's vulnerability to fires and earthquakes, architect Richard Meier designed the $1.3 billion center with an array of special features to protect a collection that includes paintings by Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Manet, ancient Greek statues and an expansive array of manuscripts. Built in 1997 on a hilltop in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, about 13 miles (21 km) west of downtown, the center describes itself on its website as a "marvel of anti-fire engineering."

"The buildings are impervious to fire from the outside and they're constructed to be basically fire proof," said Lisa Lapin, spokeswoman for the Getty Trust, as a firefighting helicopter flew overhead. "Evacuating the art would put it at greater danger. There's no need to move it, it's very, very safe," she said.

Buildings on the center's campus, which house the J. Paul Getty Museum and other Getty Trust programs, are clad in stone and steel with stone rooftops that keep burning embers from igniting the structures. The museum's galleries are double-walled and compartmentalized to prevent an interior fire spreading. They have systems that can recycle air to stop smoke and ash entering and remove oxygen from the air to extinguish any flames inside.

Since Monday, a million-gallon water tank has allowed museum staff to irrigate grounds that act as a fire buffer zone around buildings, Lapin said by phone from the center. The so-called Getty Fire had burned 656 acres (265 hectares) as of Tuesday afternoon, destroying eight homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents, including celebrities such as NBA star LeBron James and actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The flames have come within three quarters of a mile (1.2 km) of the Getty Center's office buildings, and a mile (1.6 km) from structures housing art, burning in a wildland area of the more than 600-acre complex, Lapin said. Firefighters are using the center as a rest area, eating at its café, and using it as a vantage point from which to manage their air attack, Lapin added.

"Although we've extinguished all visible flames, we have countless smoldering hotspots and we have another severe wind event forecasted late tonight through Thursday," Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide

A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands....

India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York

A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament MEPs paid a visit to Indias Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties. Engaging to enhance ties UN. We Ind...

Remains of 42 people found in northern Mexican state

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in a vacant lot in the northern border state of Sonora, a group dedicated to finding missing people said on Tuesday. That was the last we could find, theyve stopped us from searching b...

U.S.'s Pompeo calls for new, efficient government in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Lebanons political leaders to help form a new government responsive to the needs of its people after Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister after huge protests against the ruling elite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019