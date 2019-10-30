International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa govt to spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting 50th IFFI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:36 IST
Goa govt to spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting 50th IFFI

The Goa government would spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting next month's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, an office-bearer said on Wednesday. Of the total budget, Rs 5.5 crore would be raised through sponsorships to reduce the financial burden on the government, he said.

The state government, along with Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has been hosting IFFI in the state since 2004. The 50th edition of the festival would be held between November 20 and 28 in Panaji. "The estimated budget for the festival this time is around Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 5.5 crore would be raised through sponsorships," Subhash Faldesai, vice-chairman of the state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), told PTI.

"We are trying to reduce the burden on the state government by roping in various sponsors for hosting the event," he added. Faldesai said the entire content of the festival has been curated keeping in mind the requirement of the film lovers, critics and the local talent.

"This would be the most memorable edition of IFFI. There is a lot of scope for Goan talent and filmmakers. There will be a special section where locals, especially students of fine arts colleges, would be given a platform to showcase their talent. ESG would also be financing them for the project," he said.

Faldesai said this is the first IFFI edition to be held after the death of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar earlier this year. "Current CM Dr Pramod Sawant has acted as a major facilitator for the event by clearing all the files in time," the office-bearer said.

The event would provide a boost to the state's economy as more than 10,000-12,000 delegates are expected to take part in it, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Miral Announces 29 November Opening Date for CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Featuring World's Tallest Indoor Climbing Wall and Widest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber

Miral, Abu Dhabis creator of destinations, announced that CLYMB Abu Dhabi, its new sports and leisure attraction, is close to completion and will be open on 29 November 2019. The 100 million Dh 367 million project will feature the worlds t...

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pakistan Minister

Pakistans Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and abysmal environmental conditions in India are increasing level of pollution in Lahore. Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Cl...

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze, stubble burning primary reason

Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies. Weather experts s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019