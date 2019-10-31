International Development News
Peoples' News Roundup: Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume; British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle

Peoples' News Roundup: Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume; British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77

Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit "Friday" comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said. "We love you "POPS" always and forever," his family said on his Twitter account, referring to another of his roles - John 'Pops' Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.

Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

Olivia Newton-John's black leather jacket and very tight pants from "Grease", complete with a broken zipper, go up for auction this week as the top item in a sale to help raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia. The outfit that marked the singer's transition from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy Olson for the "You're the One That I Want" duet with John Travolta in the 1978 movie musical is expected to fetch up to $200,000, Julien's Auctions said.

British lawmakers stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle

Women lawmakers from across Britain's political spectrum have expressed solidarity with Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, in the stand she is taking against the media over stories about her character and family. Earlier this month, Markle began legal action against a newspaper in response to what the couple described as "bullying" by some sections of the British media. At the time, Harry said the way newspapers were treating his American-born wife was reminiscent of their approach to his mother, Princess Diana.

