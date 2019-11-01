International Development News
Development News Edition

Lack of intensity in cinema today: Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:42 IST
Lack of intensity in cinema today: Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Renowned Polish filmmaker-writer-academician Krzysztof Zanussi believes movies have lost their intensity in an era where the audiences' attention is shrinking. The director, who compared filmmaking to self-inflicted torture in the service of art, said storytellers should not feel discouraged by the changes around them and focus on bringing a rich cinematic experience for their viewers.

"We were privileged to enjoy the darkroom and to watch the film in theatres but now filmmakers are catering to an audience which has the mobile phone in their hands and this has brought down the intensity of the messages in the film. Human attention is less. It is the condition of watching that determines the film to be made," he said during an interactive session on the second day of the Third Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) here. Best known for acclaimed movies such as "The Constant Factor", "Inventory", "Life as a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease", "The Supplement" an autobiographical drama "At Full Gallop", Zanussi said films in the past were made for "people of the higher rarefied strata of society" and it was their responsibility to filter the message to the common people.

"Now, the focus is more on the common people and this has not exactly benefitted the quality of films being made. We must fight this attempt to reduce films to the lowest common denominator," he said. "Let us not lose the creativity and intensity of film making. Films should, no doubt, be more accessible without compromising on the quality of the films but at the same time it should refrain from being snobbish," he added.

The problem that filmmakers today face is "not to make a film but to show it... finding the audience is an issue", he said. "This is a universal problem but filmmakers should not be affected by how many people see the film but by how many people were influenced by it. The audience should also focus on the cinematic experience and how it enriches them," Zanussi said.

Asked what was the best aspect about making films, the Polish filmmaker joked, "Filmmaking is torture but I am a masochist. It is similar to what a mountaineer experiences while climbing a mountain. "Initially, there is a spark and an idea grows within and this part is beautiful. Then the panic sets in--how to situate the film, writing the story, directing, editing and then promoting it. I go through all this with intense suffering and when all this is done, my suffering starts again as I begin to plan again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish authorities ready for election eve protests -sources

Spanish authorities are preparing for protests by supporters of Catalan independence on the eve of Spains Nov. 10 general election that could turn violent, government and Socialist Party sources told Reuters. The comments from two senior so...

Rugby-Read still among game's greats after fairytale finish thwarted

Kieran Reads glittering All Blacks career ultimately did not end with the same fairytale finish as his predecessor Richie McCaw, but the 34-year-old will still go down as one of New Zealands greatest players.Read had hoped to emulate McCaw ...

Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking irked neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the city outskirts, police said. Kavitha, a private sector employee, ha...

Newborn saved from being buried alive now faces high-risk

She may have got a new lease of live having been saved moments before being buried alive here, but the newborn girl baby now requires a high-risk surgery for a , police said on Friday. On Thursday, police thwarted the attempt of a duo from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019