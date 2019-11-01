Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 – Tournament finale between Soma, Saito

In Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 episode 4, fans of the anime television series are going to enjoy the final battle between the Rebels and Elites. The imminent episode is going to make the way for the upcoming Regiment de Cuisine, the Central arc's final stage in the battles.

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has returned for Season 4 after a long wait and it has already been a big hit for the viewers. There is a possibility for Season 4 to wrap the Central arc as it took the majority of the third season to work. Many fans are worried how long this season will run.

According to EconoTimes, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma Season 4 episode 4 is termed 'Aim for Victory'. There is absolutely a meaning behind the title. This is supposedly the final battle before the elimination of students in the prestigious culinary school.

The abovementioned source also cited that Saito and Soma will face each other in the finals. Saito is believed to win, thus he can establish himself as the leader of the Rebels.

With 25 episodes, one could suspect that the Central arc could be wrapped by the end of the season's first 12 or 13 episodes. Then a second cour could take us through the Blue arc to the end of the series officially. But there's a good chance the anime will continue on with either a fifth season or anime special considering even the manga ended with a special epilogue lasting for three chapters in total. Either way this works out, fans are going to have a lot to look forward to this season as the anime heads toward its endgame, as reported by Comic Book.

Food Wars Season 4 is currently in the midway through Regiment de Cuisine, the final set of battles for the Central arc. Once the arc comes to the end, the series will be left with one last arc before the end. This is hinted with a time skip and a new status quo, so it might be awkward for the fourth season to end mid climax like previous seasons of the series, Comic Book noted.

Food Wars Season 4 is set to premiere on November 2 on the information posted on Next Episode.Net. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime television series.