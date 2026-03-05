Cyprus Resolves Security Alert Near British Airbase

Cyprus announced on Thursday that a security alert in the village of Akrotiri, located near the British airbase, has been concluded. The alert was part of preventive measures following a drone incident earlier in the week.

Earlier that day, Cypriot authorities had advised residents to stay indoors as a precautionary step. The alert came after a drone struck the British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus on Monday amid heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

The drone attack caused damage to the facilities; however, there were no reported casualties. Officials continue to monitor the situation as part of broader regional security efforts.