Left Menu

Cyprus Resolves Security Alert Near British Airbase

Cyprus lifted a security alert in Akrotiri, near a British airbase, following a drone attack linked to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. The alert advised residents to remain indoors as a precaution. The incident caused damage to the base but resulted in no casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST
Cyprus Resolves Security Alert Near British Airbase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cyprus announced on Thursday that a security alert in the village of Akrotiri, located near the British airbase, has been concluded. The alert was part of preventive measures following a drone incident earlier in the week.

Earlier that day, Cypriot authorities had advised residents to stay indoors as a precautionary step. The alert came after a drone struck the British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus on Monday amid heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

The drone attack caused damage to the facilities; however, there were no reported casualties. Officials continue to monitor the situation as part of broader regional security efforts.

TRENDING

1
SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transformation

SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transfor...

 Global
2
Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Russia
3
Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

 Cuba
4
Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026