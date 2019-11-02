The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

We are just 3 days behind the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7. Fans continue wondering what new they can see in the imminent episodes. The diggings are surely going to be more intense this time than the previous seasons after signs show that there is something underground. Here we will try to find out what we can see in the imminent episodes of the globally famous reality television series.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will give a tribute to Dan Blankenship who was 'a giant of this Oak Island quest'. He passed away peacefully from natural causes at South Shore Regional Hospital on March 17 after a long, fulfilling and adventurous life. He died at the age of 95. The first episode's sneak peak shows the team is trying to process the idea that this is the first year in half a century that Dan Blankenship will not be part of the search. Thus, Season 7 will commence with anticipation tempered by sadness. "It was a privilege to know the man. He was our friend. There will not be a single day where we won't miss him," Rick Lagina said.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 first day's airing episode – Armed with new evidence suggesting a ship is buried in the swamp, Rick, Marty and the team return to the island determined to honor Dan's legacy by solving the centuries-old mystery once and for all.

The upcoming season 7 will have a special two-hour premiere on November 5. The special two-hour broadcast will feature the team planning an ambitious exploration season in which multiple varied areas of investigations will be analysed. Some of those varied areas are the excavation of Oak Island's swamp, Money Pit explorations and expansion of Smith's Cove cofferdam.

The imminent episodes will show Oak Island team (including the Lagina brothers') association with fellow landowner Tom Nolan. He is the son of late Fred Nolan. The association will give the team unprecedented access to areas of the island. Gary Drayton will portray his metal-detecting skills in the unexplored areas.

In a recent short teaser for The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 aired on Twitter, Gary Drayton is seen shouting during the process of digging workds – "This is what we have been looking for." This may hint the expression of joy of finding something precious.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will premiere on November 5 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.