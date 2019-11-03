International Development News
'Grey's Anatomy' actor Caterina Scorsone pregnant with third child

Actor Caterina Scorsone and her singer-songwriter husband Rob Giles are expecting their third child together. The "Grey's Anatomy" star shared the news on Instagram.

Our Family's about to get even kookier," Caterina wrote alongside her and her family's Addams Family-inspired photoshoot. The baby will be joining Scorsone and Giles' two children, seven-year-old Eliza and two-year-old Pippa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

