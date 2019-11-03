Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval to perform at NCPA Add Art Festival
Renowned musician Arturo Sandoval is set to perform at the NCPA Add Art Festival, which begins November 29. The three-day festival marks 50 years of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai.
This will be Sandoval's first live concert in India. According to a press release, the 10-time Grammy Award winner and Emmy recipient will hold a live concert on the first day of the festival.
The following day will see the festival host an array of events which includes a jam session featuring musicians from India with Sandoval, a jazz trumpet and flugelhorn virtuoso. He will host a masterclass on the last day, December 1.
Sandoval, also an Emmy winner is a celebrated classical artiste as well as a composer who has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former US president Barack Obama. He was recently honored with a Doctorate in Fine Arts from the University of Notre Dame.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IMF says corporate income tax cut will help revive investment in India
Cricket-India opt to bat against rejigged South Africa in Ranchi
India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN
India's campaign to start off with boxing in World Military Games
Indian-origin man given extra prison time for failing to self-surrender for first sentence