Anupam Kher takes 'morning walk friends' for lavish brunch

Anupam Kher recently gave a sweet surprise to some underprivileged children and took them to a hotel in Mumbai for brunch.

  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:51 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:51 IST
Anupam Kher. Image Credit: ANI

Anupam Kher recently gave a sweet surprise to some underprivileged children and took them to a hotel in Mumbai for brunch. The National Award-winning actor shared a video on his Twitter handle which shows him taking a group of kids to a beach-facing restaurant in Mumbai.

He captioned the video as," Humbling & gratifying to take my morning walk friends to a hotel for brunch. We laughed, sang songs & ate. Great time together. When the bill came, one of them whispered, "Uncle!! Bill zyada to nahi aaya na?" This came from a child who sleeps on the streets of Mumbai. Jai Ho." In the clip, excited kids are happily coming out of the car and entering the lavish Sun-N-Sand Hotel.

Going by the caption, the 'Special 26' actor was humbled and gratified to take kids for a meal and had a great experience while they laughed, sang and ate along. On the professional front, Kher was last seen in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' as former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. He will next be seen in 'Hotel Mumbai', alongside Dev Patel, which is based on the Mumbai attacks in 2008 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. The movie is slated to release on 22 November 2019. (ANI)

Also Read: Here's what Anupam Kher has to say about his 'landmark project'

