International Development News
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Summary: Liam Gallagher wins first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:28 IST
Entertainment News Summary: Liam Gallagher wins first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Liam Gallagher wins first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first-ever MTV Rock Icon award at Sunday's MTV Europe Music Awards, where the big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS. Taylor Swift won the "Best U.S. Act" and "Best Video" and Eilish was awarded "Best Song" and "Best New" in a show that celebrated "Year of the Woman" with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey, and Rosalia. Box Office: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Fizzles with $29 Million Debut

"Terminator: Dark Fate" shot past box office competition but still fell short of expectations as Paramount and Skydance Media's sci-fi sequel debuted to $29 million in North America. Though the sixth installment in the "Terminator" franchise landed in first place on domestic box office charts, the results are less than promising given the film's $185 million budget. Heading into the weekend, the movie was expected to collect over $40 million during its first three days in theaters. Those figures seemed attainable since reviews were strong and audience sentiment was overwhelmingly positive. Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for $405,700

Olivia Newton-John's tight black pants and leather jacket from the movie "Grease" sold for $405,700 at a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, more than double the expected price, Julien's Auctions said. The outfit that marked the transition of Newton-John's character in the 1978 musical from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy was among 500 items for sale to help raise money for the performer's cancer treatment center in Australia.

Also Read: Liam Gallagher wins first ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...

From hiding within Venezuela, lawmaker pledges to 'intensify the fight'

A Venezuelan opposition lawmaker whose parliamentary immunity was stripped last month said he is being targeted by President Nicolas Maduro for calling anti-government protests, at a time when the troubled OPEC nation has largely avoided a ...

Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZACC on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government 3.7 million, the second high-profile g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019