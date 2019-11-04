International Development News
Liam Gallagher wins first ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award at Sunday's MTV Europe Music Awards, where the big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS.

Taylor Swift won "Best U.S. Act" and "Best Video" and Eilish was awarded "Best Song" and "Best New" in a show that celebrated "Year of the Woman" with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey and Rosalia. "We are about that girl power always, I think that's what's happening right now," host Becky G said on the red carpet.

Liam Gallagher closed the show with his new single "Once" and a singalong rendition of Oasis anthem "Wonderwall", complete with string instruments and band. "I want to thank MTV for recognising my brilliance," Gallagher said when receiving the award.

Korean superstars BTS, who have led the wave of K-pop music sweeping the global scene, won "Best Live" and "Biggest Fans". NCT 127 became the first ever K-pop group to perform on stage at the EMAs.

"Well, it makes us very nervous to know that we are the first K-pop group to be here but that much more we think it's important," said band member Johnny. "We want to show our fans in Europe our great performance." The show at Seville's FIBES Conference and Exhibition centre also saw the first global performance of "Como No", the reggaeton hit by Akon and Becky G. She later performed a medley of her hits including "24/7", "Sin Pijama" and "Mayores".

Some of the biggest screams on the red carpet were for a surprise guest, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. American rockers Green Day played for thousands of fans in Seville's iconic Plaza de Espana, performing their new single "Father of All" and fan favourite "Basket Case".

Other notable performances included Halsey, who won "Best Pop", lighting up the stage for an intimate performance of "Graveyard" during which she set fire to a carousel horse. Local girl and international sensation Rosalia gave a powerful performance of "Di Mi Nombre" backed by 52 dancers against a pyramid of red chairs. She won "Best Collaboration" along with J Balvin for their hit "Con Altura ft. El Guincho".

Dua Lipa opened the show with the first global stage performance of her new song "Don't Start Now" along with a yellow wall of dancers. An all-female orchestra accompanied "Best Push" winner Ava Max, who sang her hits "Torn" and "Sweet but Psycho".

Pop heavyweight Ariana Grande, nominated for seven awards, went home empty handed.

