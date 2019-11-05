International Development News
Development News Edition

Got all of my wardrobe from 'Legally Blonde 2' home, reveals Reese Witherspoon

Remember Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from the 'Legally Blonde' films? Well, the actor sure does as she took home all the Woods' outfits in the movie.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 11:52 IST
Got all of my wardrobe from 'Legally Blonde 2' home, reveals Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Image Credit: ANI

Remember Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from the 'Legally Blonde' films? Well, the actor sure does as she took home all the Woods' outfits in the movie. Each of Woods' costumes including around 77 of her Jimmy Choo heels are nowhere other than Witherspoon's wardrobe!

"I got all of my wardrobe," People quoted the actor as admitting on 'The Graham Norton Show'. And why did she take it all home? Because Witherspoon "had it written in the contract."

The 43-year old was accompanied by her 'The Morning Show' co-star Jennifer Aniston who asked if she has worn all 77 Jimmy Choo shoes, Witherspoon replied, "I did in the show, but no, I've never touched them." But the shoes and outfits came to use when the 2003 film turned 15 last year, said Witherspoon.

"On the 15th anniversary, I took them all out of storage and tried them all on," she added. The 'Legally Blonde' star went on to spill more beans about the closet and said that she had even shared it with her 20-year old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

"Some of them fit, some of them didn't. It was really cool. I showed them all to my daughter," she expressed. It might seem that Witherspoon was the only stealer on the show, but Aniston too joined her co-actor revealing that the 'Friends' crew gave her the neon coffee mug sign from the show's coffeehouse, Central Perk, which now hangs in her office.

Witherspoon's Elle Woods' avatar became quite a hit and the same was evident late last month when American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian channeled the diva on Halloween eve. Recreating the character's infamous Harvard Law admissions video essay from the film, Kardashian wrote, "Oh! Hi! I'm Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer." (ANI)

Also Read: Streaming services allowed women to be valued like never before: Reese Witherspoon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchands tiebreaking second goal with 157 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Marchands shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarrys back. Patrice...

Dennis Quaid plans to marry Laura Savoie soon

Dennis Quaid is planning to tie the knot with fiancee Laura Savoie within the year. The couple started dating in June and the Parent Trap actor proposed to Savoie last month in Hawaii.Youve got a year, right And if you go past a year withou...

UPDATE 1-Oerlikon announces share buyback as solid orders offset market challenges

Oerlikon announced a share buyback program and the Swiss industrial group said on Tuesday it was confident for 2019 after reporting third-quarter numbers in line with its own expectations.The total value of the share buyback, which will sta...

Sri Lanka election pledges threaten fiscal targets under IMF

Sri Lankas two top presidential candidates are offering election giveaways, from free housing to sanitary pads for women as well as big tax cuts that officials and a credit rating agency are warning would push the country deeper into debt.F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019