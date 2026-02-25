Debts and Deception: Gruesome Murder Unraveled in Delhi
Two brothers, Sonu and Mehboob Ali, allegedly murdered their creditor, Ajay Kumar, to escape a debt. After Kumar was reported missing, the investigation revealed the brothers killed him and dumped his body in Najafgarh drain. They were arrested following police interrogation and evidence gathering.
In a shocking incident in Delhi, two brothers are accused of abducting and killing Ajay Kumar, from whom they had borrowed Rs 4 lakh. Kumar, a known moneylender, was reported missing on February 19, and after a thorough investigation, police arrested the suspects on Tuesday, unveiling a dark tale of debt and murder.
Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan explained that police efforts began with a missing person report lodged by Kumar's family on February 20. Investigators examined CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries, which eventually led to the discovery of suspicious activities linked to the brothers.
Upon interrogation, the brothers confessed to the crime, revealing they killed Kumar to avoid repaying the loan. They disposed of the body in Najafgarh drain to destroy evidence. The police recovered the body and have charged the brothers with murder and evidence tampering. Further investigation continues.
