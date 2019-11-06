Scott Eastwood to star in Jason Statham's 'Cash Truck'

Scott Eastwood is set to reunite with his "Fate of the Furious" co-star Jason Statham for "Cash Truck". The film is a remake of 2004 French thriller "Le Convoyeur", which featured Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel in the lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miramax has purchased the remake rights of the original film from StudioCanal. The remake will be directed by Guy Ritchie and also feature "Mindhunter" star Holt McCallany in a pivotal role.

Statham will play H, a cold and mysterious character who works for an armored truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The project also reunites Ritchie and Statham, who have previously collaborated on "Snatch" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels".

"Cash Truck" will be produced by Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson.

