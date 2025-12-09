Knife-Edge Vote Looms Over French Social Security Budget
French lawmakers debated a crucial social security budget bill amidst looming political instability. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu lacks a majority in parliament, and his concessions to win Socialist support have alienated other allies. The bill’s fate, integral to France’s welfare, healthcare, and pension funding, hangs in the balance.
French lawmakers are embroiled in a heated debate over the social security budget, leading to a potentially critical vote that could escalate into a political crisis. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a lack of parliamentary majority, with tensions rising as he attempts to secure Socialist support by suspending President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
The lower house's review of the bill follows a narrow approval of its taxation elements. As Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin indicates the vote is too close to predict, the government offers more funding for hospitals to sway hesitant parties, including the Green bloc.
Socialist leader Olivier Faure might endorse the bill following government concessions. Yet, opposition from the far right, hard left, and even government allies persists. The social security budget, representing over 40% of France's public spending, hangs in uncertainty, with budget battles threatening the nation's fiscal stability.
