Drake launches cannabis wellness company

Rapper-singer Drake has launched More Life Growth Company, a cannabis wellness company based in his hometown Toronto, Canada. According to Rolling Stone magazine, the musician has teamed up with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Company to launch his brand.

"The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting. The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing," Drake said. The move comes after Canada's nationwide legalisation of recreational marijuana last year.

Product details are expected to be released soon.

