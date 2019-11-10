Danielle Panabaker expecting first child with Hayes Robbins

"The Flash" star Danielle Panabaker and attorney Hayes Robbins are pregnant. This will be the couple's first child. Panabaker took to Instagram to share the news on Saturday. "Eating for two," the actor captioned her picture enjoying avocado toast and fruit salad. According to People magazine, the baby is due in spring next year. Panabaker, who plays Dr Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost on The CW show, tied the knot with Robbins in 2017.

