'Narcos: Mexico' star Tenoch Huerto to lead new 'Purge' thriller

Tenoch Huerta, best known for "Narcos: Mexico", will star as the male lead in the new "Purge" horror thriller. Huerta, who played Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, will feature opposite Ana de la Reguera in the latest film from the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James DeMonaco, who started the franchise, wrote and directed the first three installments, penned the script for the as-yet-untitled chapter. Everardo Gout, whose credits include Nat Geo series "Mars" and episodes of "Luke Cage", is attached to direct.

Details about the new project are under wraps, but as per sources, the upcoming film will take the film out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with classism and racism the way the previous films have. Jason Blum along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing. DeMonaco and Sebastien K Lemercier are also producing via their Man in a Tree shingle.

Universal Pictures will release the film on July 10, 2020.

