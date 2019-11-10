International Development News
Development News Edition

Create schools, hospitals on 5-acre Ayodhya plot: Salim Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 23:57 IST
Create schools, hospitals on 5-acre Ayodhya plot: Salim Khan
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Sunday reacted to Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict by claiming Muslims should set up schools and hospitals instead of a mosque on the 5-acre plot given to the community as per the apex court order. Screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who along with Khan, formed the legendary Salim-Javed pair, called for the construction of a charitable hospital with contribution from people of all communities on the plot.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Khan (83), the co-writer of legendary movies like Sholay and Deewar, added it was good the issue had finally ended.

"Like a film, it has come to an end. It doesn't matter if you criticise it, call it good or whatever, it's the end. This was going on for years and was long drawn, becoming more complicated than ever. The Supreme Court took time and gave a verdict. You cannot go on about it now," Khan told PTI.

"We have to offer namaz, but we can do it from anywhere, in train, plane, while travelling. All we need is a clean place. We don't need a masjid for that. Today's priority is schools, colleges, hospitals. We must look into that," he added. "We must build schools, hospitals and colleges on the five-acre land. Our tall leaders will come from educational institutions. In fact the first chapter of our Holy Book focuses on the importance of education," Khan stated.

He said the film industry did not have good writers because "no one reads books here anymore", stressing that "we need to change this". His former writing partner Javed Akhtar tweeted, "It would be really nice if those who get the 5 acres as compensation decide to make a big charitable hospital on that land sponsored and supported by the people all the communities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Former US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

Washington, Nov 10 AFP Two top advisers to President Donald Trump ignored or undermined him because they were trying to save the country, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley writes in a new book. She says both then-Secretary of Sta...

UPDATE 5-Socialists in lead in Spain election, but no clear winner -opinion poll

The Socialists of Spains acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen finishing first in Sundays national election, but further away from a majority in an even more fragmented parliament with many more far-right deputies, a survey showed. ...

UPDATE 2-Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls sho...

Republican breaks with Trump, insists whistleblower remain anonymous

A Republican lawmaker on Sunday broke with the US president and fellow party members to reject the idea that the whistleblower whose complaint prompted an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump should have to testify publicly. After weeks of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019