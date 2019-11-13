International Development News
Development News Edition

Award-winning film 'Atlantics' offers haunting take on life in Senegal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:34 IST
Award-winning film 'Atlantics' offers haunting take on life in Senegal
Image Credit: Pixabay

To capture the harsh reality of life in Senegal, film director Mati Diop chose young people she met at building sites, bars and in Dakar's poorer suburbs as the stars of 'Atlantics', a ghost story about migrants and those they leave behind.

The coming-of-age tale has already won critical acclaim, securing the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and it will reach a wider audience this month when it hits U.S. cinema screens and debuts on screening platform Netflix. The film centers on Ada, a young woman facing a forced marriage whose life unravels after her secret lover Souleiman drowns at sea. Like thousands of West Africans in recent years, he had risked his life on the Atlantic route via the Canary Islands to Europe in search of a better future.

But rather than focusing on the migrants' fate, Franco-Senegalese Diop highlights the challenges and struggles faced by many young people inside Senegal, where around half the population lives below the poverty line. "It was very delicate to make a movie about this because you take the risk of locking an entire youth and an entire country within the theme of immigration, and that was everything which I did not want to do," said Diop, the first black female director to win the jury prize in Cannes.

To preserve authenticity, Diop chose not to employ professional actors in key roles. She met Ibrahim Traore, who plays Souleiman, on a construction site. Other cast members were found outside night clubs or in the streets where the film is set. Traore's character decides to brave the ocean after not being paid for months for his building work - a common issue in Senegal where underemployment is widespread.

"Everything that was covered in the movie exists in Senegal," said Amadou Mbow, who plays a police officer who ends up being possessed by Souleiman's ghost. "It's really Senegal's reality: forced marriage and exploitation of the youth."

The number of Senegalese risking the Atlantic route has fallen sharply from its mid-2000s peak when tens of thousands reached the Canary Islands or died trying. But the lack of opportunities is a growing issue in a country where more than 40% of the population is under 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

1,005 cases of sexual atrocities against minors in Odisha till June: Congress

A total of 1,005 minor girls have faced sexual harassment in just six months and the state government has not been able to punish the culprits, said Leader of Congress legislative party in Odisha assembly Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday. The...

After massive protests, JNU announces roll-back of hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days. The universitys...

UPDATE 2-Growth in global oil demand to slow from 2025 - IEA

Growth in global oil demand is expected to slow from 2025 as fuel efficiency improves and the use of electric vehicles increases, but consumption is unlikely to peak in the next two decades, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday...

Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28 - PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10 - 21,000 Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational 12,500 under On-Boarding process MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 PRNe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019