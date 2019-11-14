International Development News
Development News Edition

Tabu joins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star cast

Tabu is joining the cast of horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:18 IST
Tabu joins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star cast
Tabu, Image Courtesy: Instagram . Image Credit: ANI

Tabu joined the cast of horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The actor who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared the happy news taking to his Instagram handle.

"Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can't wait to Shoot !! @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani @tseries.official," he wrote alongside a tempting snap of the 48-year-old star. Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' commenced last month. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star revealed by sharing a picture with the leading lady Kiara.

Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board. Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment.

"Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the snap. Some time back the director of the horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee shared a picture from the script reading sessions.

"Reading session underway...We're all set to roll! Can't wait for the shoot to begin," wrote Bazmee while expressing happiness. The highly-anticipated horror-comedy will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' and starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

More than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members. The induction of 10 members -- six of cabinet rank and four ministers of the sta...

Dhankhar shares Mamata's views of no politics over cyclone

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday shared views of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that there should not be any politics over distribution of relief material to people affected by cyclone Bulbul. Dhankhar said he would assess...

German economic growth remains weak in Q3 - Economy Ministry

German economic growth remained weak in the third quarter and there are no signs of recovery, Economy Ministry said on Thursday, adding that German companies were not expecting an upturn in exports in the coming months. The indicators do no...

China to extend anti-dumping probe into Australian barley by six months - commerce ministry

Chinas commerce ministry said on Thursday it will extend an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Australian barley by another six months.The probe launched a year ago, will be completed by May 19, 2020, said the Ministry of Commerce i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019