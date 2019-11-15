NCIS Season 17 episode 8 synopsis revealed, More on Ziva David’s return

NCIS Season 17 episode 8 is going to be aired next Wednesday, November 19. Fans are ardently waiting for this episode as it will feature another murder mystery in the world of Naval Criminal Investigative Services. This article contains spoilers for the imminent episode and you can read more on the moments at your risk.

The official synopsis of NCIS Season 17 episode 8 titled 'Musical Chairs' is – The NCIS team investigates the murder of a musician in the Navy's most elite band that performs at diplomatic events around the world. If we have to go based on the small official synopsis revealed, it is clear that Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team members will be investigating the murder of a musician, who is the member of the Navy's most elite band. The band is not a simple one as it belongs to an elite group. It has a global fame for its performances at diplomatic events across the planet. The other members in the band are absolutely shocked and in despair with the shocking murder.

The imminent NCIS Season 17 episode 8 seems to be based on a great deal on the case of the week. However, you must be shocked to know that the returning of Ziva David is out, confirmed by International Business Times. Ziva (played by Cote de Pablo) made her return in this season for two episodes. Later, she exited citing Gibbs that she has one more thing to do, alone.

However, her story-arc is yet to be completed. Earlier, she was said to be returning for four episodes. We need to put our eyes on it to ensure her returning.

Don't miss the airing of NCIS Season 17 episode titled 'Musical Chairs' on Wednesday, November 19 at 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.