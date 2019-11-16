Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Although The Originals and Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies is still establishing itself with the Season 2, fans couldn't help but notice the subtle similarities it has with the original shows. As much as the show already gives us nostalgia about the classic Vampire Diaries, the co-writer has revealed a key part of Sebastian's character in the show and how it relates to the fan-favorite Damon Salvatore.

Damon Salvatore in Vampire Diaries was gorgeous, bad, and devious. If there's chaos, he's probably around the corner. Most likely in a bar drinking top-shelf bourbon. His die-hard fans don't like it when Sebastian is compared to Damon and Legacies co-writer Brett Matthews said something to say to that.

In an interview with TVLine, he said, "The fun of this character is that he's a vampire that's kind of from the old show; Sebastian and Damon Salvatore would have had beers and been totally cool."

Sebastian is also a vampire, just like Damon and has been alive for over six hundred years. He has also stated that men trembled at the mention of his name. But Matthews says that "what it means to be a vampire on this show (Legacies) is not what it used to mean in The Vampire Diaries".

"The world has changed so much, in many ways for the better, but it's also gotten worse in other ways. He's sort of a character from The Vampire Diaries, but the world has shifted under his feet," he said in the interview.

It would be seen if Sebastian can develop Damon-like charisma among the Legacies fans but one thing is for sure, callbacks to The Vampire Diaries aren't going anywhere with him around.

Meanwhile, Legacies Season 2 Episode 6 titled "That's Nothing I Had to Remember" will see Hope and Lizzie fearing they will be targeted by a truth-seeking monster that arrives in Mystic Falls during Commonwealth Day. Freya, on the other hand, will receive a visit from one of the Salvatore students.

The episode will stream next Thursday and here's the promo for you to enjoy.