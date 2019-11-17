International Development News
Psycho-Pass Season 3 update – Get updates on previous episodes 1, 2, 3

Psycho-Pass Season 3 episode 3 is titled ‘Herakles and the Sirens’ that aired on November 7. Image Credit: Facebook / Psycho-Pass

After a wait of around 5 year, Psycho-Pass Season 3 premiered on October 24. The title of episode 1 was 'Laelaps' Calling'. The synopsis of episode 1 was – "Agents respond to the crash of a transport carrying immigrants; when one of the passengers can't be accounted for, the agents trace the evidence to the company Hyper Transport, where something underhanded seems to be afoot."

Psycho-Pass Season 3 is getting better than the previous seasons. The synopsis for episode 2 of the Japanese cyberpunk anime television series titled 'Teumessian Sacrifices' was – Unable to prove their suspects' guilt by the usual means, the agents leak Rick's information, forcing the criminals to expose themselves, but things get out of control when the local mafia becomes involved. Episode 2 was aired on October 31.

Psycho-Pass Season 3 episode 3 is titled 'Herakles and the Sirens' that aired on November 7. The episode commences with another BiFrost meeting where they seem to have some links with Karina, who is a major candidate for the upcoming elections. Kei interrogates Kosuke—another election candidate who is competing against Karina—but he finds no useful information. Arata uses his "mental trace" ability again and finds himself on stage with Karina during one of her campaigns. Soon after this, the trace takes a toll on him and he falls to the ground, but he discovers that Karina is definitely hiding something, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

Due to severe success from the previous seasons, the franchise has already got two anime movies under its belt titled Psycho-Pass: The Movie (released in January 2015) and Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System (released in January 2019). Even a game titled Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness was released in May 2015 for Xbox One, PS4 and PS Vita in March 2016 and Microsoft Windows in April 2017.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse get the latest updates on the anime television series.

