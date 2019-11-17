International Development News
Lena Waithe marries longtime partner Alana Mayo

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:25 IST
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:21 IST
Screenwriter, producer and actor Lena Waithe has tied the knot with her longtime partner Alana Mayo. Waithe made the revelation during an appearance at the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" over the weekend.

"We snuck and did it, you know. We didn't make any announcements," she told John Legend, who served as the guest host for the episode. "We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust. It was her idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I said, 'Cool, I'm down'," she added.

Waithe said they decided to get married at the San Francisco City Hall because the place has historical significance for the LGBTQ community as late gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk was killed in the building. Milk's assassination led to protest outside of the courthouse in support of LGBTQ rights. The first legal same-sex marriage ceremony was officiated at the courthouse in 2004.

"It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing. But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that," Waithe said. The couple dated for three years before they got engaged on Thanksgiving day in 2017.

