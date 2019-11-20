International Development News
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'The Crown' peddles subversive republican message, says royal historian

Television series "The Crown" might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message. The third season of the hit Netflix show was released on Sunday, portraying events around Elizabeth and her family from the mid-1960s until 1977. Ukrainian artist strikes a chord with matchsticks

Ukrainian Bogdan Senchukov wants to carve his way into the Guinness Records: by making the world's biggest collection of musical instruments from matchsticks. Already, 15 of his real-sized instruments, including two guitars, accordions, violin and drums, are played by a band of musicians which prides itself as the only "match music band" in Ukraine. The Who are first honored as London unveils Music Walk of Fame

British rock band The Who became the first act to receive a paving stone on the Music Walk of Fame in London on Tuesday, in the unveiling of a new cultural attraction that echoes the starry sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard. Following the presentation of the Walk's founding stone, The Who's two surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend posed by their own plaque, depicting a music record, laid out in London's buzzing Camden district. Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros ($862,600) for the unpublished manuscript, written by Bronte when she was 14 years old. The museum's fundraising campaign was boosted by an appeal from actress Judi Dench. MTV launches 2020 '+1thevote' campaign to mobilize Millennials and Gen Z

In 1990, a bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in a U.S. flag urged MTV viewers to vote in Senate elections as the youth television network partnered with a “Rock the Vote” campaign that mixed pop culture and politics. Thirty years on, with Millennials and Gen Z poised to outnumber the Baby Boomer generation for the first time in a U.S. presidential election, MTV on Tuesday launched its most ambitious turnout campaign ever, reaching beyond celebrities to tap into burgeoning youth activism. Love Mud Do: McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain's pop music calendar, for its 50th anniversary next year, organisers said on Monday. The 77-year-old last played the festival's famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.

