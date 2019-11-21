International Development News
Whoopi Goldberg is happily single

Whoopi Goldberg is happily single
Veteran actor Whoopi Goldberg says she is "very happy" being single and does not want to live with anyone. The EGOT winner said she is not waiting for the love of her life.

"People keep saying 'Well, you'll find somebody'. I'm not looking for anyone. I am very happy. I don't want to live with anybody," Goldberg, 64, said in an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show" . The longtime "View" moderator said she has Oliver, her cat, who is protective of her.

"I have a cat. A 20-year-old cat who is attitudinal. So he will leave little treats for anybody that's not me in the bed," she said of Oliver. When Hall, 49, asked Goldberg if the cat was "blocking" the entry of someone new in her life, she insisted it has been her own decision.

"I'm blocking. But I know what he will do if I bring somebody in. For me, there is a commitment. When you make a commitment to someone else, it's a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them. I don't want to do that. I don't want to share money. I know it's terrible, but I don't want to do it," the actor said. Goldberg's first marriage to retired English footballer Alvin Martin ended in divorce in 1979. They share one daughter, Alexandrea, 46, together.

The actor, in 1986, married cinematographer David Claessen and they parted ways after two years. Her third and last marriage was to actor Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994 and ended in divorce the next year.

