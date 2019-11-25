Camila Cabello surprise fans with new song 'Living Proof'

Singer Camila Cabello surprised her fans as she dropped new music video 'Living Proof' hours before 2019 American Music Awards. The 'Senorita' singer shared the exciting news on Instagram and wrote, "SURPRISE !! The #LivingProofVideo drops at 5p ET TODAY," she teased on Sunday on Twitter.

After releasing the song on Sunday afternoon, the 22-year-old wrote, "I loved pretending I was a little fairy nymph cuz that's all I wanna be." The sensual visual has Cabello frolicking out in nature as she sings a story of romance.

Cabello also performed her hit duet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, "Senorita," at Sunday night's AMAs, reported Billboard. Apart from the song, Cabello also shared behind-the-scenes glimpse video on Instagram from the set of the romantic Alan Ferguson -directed.

"The overall concept of the video is a very surrealistic, dreamy, ethereal, sensual, soft landscape," she said in the clip. "It really is just images that capture, to me, just like this very divine energy."

Cabello added: "The song is really about just being intimate with the person you're in love with and how beautiful and divine and otherworldly that can feel," she concluded. (ANI)

