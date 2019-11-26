International Development News
LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very specific sound – a clear, extended G-sharp note. ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition explores the multi-faceted nature of this distinctive sound with a specially commissioned piece of music written by the Paris-based Israeli pianist Yaron Herman, who composed a one-note symphony using only G-sharp.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8656651-louis-xiii-cognac-presents-one-note-prelude/

"The symphony has a complex simplicity. It's just one note, but with many dimensions. The idea that one note, like one drop of LOUIS XIII, can evolve over time and reveal itself was something that I found fascinating," says Yaron Herman.

One note, as a drop, offering many dimensions and revelations

The one-of-a-kind piece written by Yaron Herman begins with a single piano note, which cleverly draws you in. The piano is then joined by a string quartet playing the same note, but at different octaves and using contrasting rhythms, the individual instruments adding texture, structure and harmony to the composition. A violin provides the main melody, while a second violin and a viola add colour and harmony. A cello adds a rhythmic bass line, bringing structure to the melody, which rises to a crescendo. Always thinking a century ahead.

The pair of specially choreographed robotic arms come together, in time with the music, to make a unique toast with two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses. The robots are going to give precisely the right angle and the right speed to get the G-Sharp sound. "ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition not only pays tribute to this musical note. It also expresses the complexity of one single note, as an echo to the tasting of one drop of LOUIS XIII Cognac, which lasts for up to one hour on the palate," says Ludovic du Plessis LOUIS XIII Global Executive Director.

As of April 2020, the unique robots' arms will be displayed in the LOUIS XIII Boutiques and then will travel the world.

Credits:
Creative Agency: FF Los Angeles
Chief Creative Officers: Fred & Farid
Robot Styling: Arnaud Lapierre Design Studio
www.louisxiii-cognac.com

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

Contact: communication.louisxiii-cognac@louisxiii-cognac.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035944/LOUIS_XIII_One_Note_Prelude_Live_music.mp4
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035999/One_Note_Prelude.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036000/Louis_XIII_Cognac_Logo.jpg

