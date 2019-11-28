International Development News
Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim call it quits

Pop singer Avril Lavigne has reportedly called it quits with her billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim.

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim call it quits
Pop singer Avril Lavigne has reportedly called it quits with her billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim. According to Fox News, the former couple, who was together for less than two years met through a mutual friend.

The son of Texas billionaire investor Fayez Sarofim and Lavigne first fuelled dating rumours after they were spotted at a dinner date in Los Angeles in March 2018, as per People magazine. The two were last seen together back in June while they were shopping in West Hollywood, California. Prior to that they were also spotted attending the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Before their abrupt split, they celebrated their one-year-anniversary on Valentine's Day, according to Us Weekly, which first reported their break-up. The singer has endured her share of high-profile relationships. She tied the knots with Canadian musician, Deryck Whibley but later called it quits in 2009.

Thereafter, she was indulged with Brody Jenner till 2012, according to Us Weekly. She then got married to Chad Kroeger in 2013 but took a divorce two years after the wedding. (ANI)

